Belmont University
NASHVILLE, TN - Belmont has announced the list of students recognized on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Of the approximately 52 percent of Belmont's 7,100 undergraduate students who qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean's List, Drake Mitchell (Sunman) was listed.
Belmont Provost Dr. David Gregory said, "The Dean's List achievement among a majority of Belmont's student body exemplifies our campus commitment to exemplary education and the successful matriculation of our students. It is a privilege to recognize the accomplishments of our students in the academic space, and the University looks forward to the continued support, education and growth of those who have entrusted Belmont to equip them with the necessary tools to thrive at the local, national and global level."
Dean's List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, OH - Alina Sanders, a Brookville student majoring in Worship, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, high graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and the #4 national ranking by the Wall Street Journal for student engagement. For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu.
Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, IL - Olivia Yager of Rushville was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2022 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet's 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.
University of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN - Kent Biehle of North Vernon was named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Biehle is studying Neuroscience at UE.
The University of Evansville is a private university located in Evansville, Indiana. Established in 1854, UE is recognized across the globe for a rich tradition of academic excellence with a vibrant campus community of changemakers. Home of the Purple Aces, UE offers over 75 majors, 17 Division I sports, and a unique study abroad experience at Harlaxton College in the United Kingdom.
Students at UE are named to the Dean's List every fall and spring semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.