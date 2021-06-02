Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SC - Faith Boardman, a senior Cinema Production major from North Vernon, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.
Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, OH - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Cody McIntyre of Brookville
Alina Sanders of Brookville
Olivia Shake of Greensburg
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking.
Franklin College
FRANKLIN, IN — Franklin College honored its students in late April for their exceptional scholarly efforts during the 2020-21 academic year with merit awards and scholarships. The annual Spring Honors Convocation was held in two parts this year in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines.
Those students honored included:
Kelsey E. Moorman, daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth Moorman of Greensburg, received the Dreps Trophy for Modern Languages, the Spanish Service Award and the Wayne Coy Award.
Founded in 1834, Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and sciences institution located 20 minutes south of Indianapolis. Franklin offers a wide array of undergraduate majors as well as master’s degree programs in Physician Assistant Studies and Athletic Training. The unique curriculum merges classroom instruction with immersive experiences, research opportunities and study away programs.
Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, IL - Payton Brower of Milroy was named to the Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2021 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet's 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest.
Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, NH - Patricia Russell of Laurel has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 Dean's List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester.
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester.
James Smith of North Vernon
Brandi Deiser of North Vernon
Derek Hilbert of Brookville
Jeffrey Henson of Hope
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Trine University
ANGOLA, IN - The following Trine University students were named to the President's List for the Spring 2021 term. To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
Alexander Crowe of Greensburg, majoring in Management
Abigail DeCamp of North Vernon, majoring in Computer Engineering
Kendall Dickman of Batesville, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3
Lowell Everhart of Greensburg, majoring in Sport Management
Hallie Fenimore of Rushville, majoring in Civil Engineering
Joseph Hawk of Milan, majoring in Chemical Engineering
Isaac Sheehan of Rushville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
Kevin Staggs of Greensburg, majoring in Associate in Business Administration
Elizabeth Westerfeld of Osgood, majoring in Human Resource Management
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
University of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN - The University of Evansville is pleased to report that nearly 800 students earned Dean's List honors for the Spring 2021 semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
The following students were named to the Dean's List:
Kent Biehle of North Vernon, studying Neuroscience
Haylee Harmeyer of Batesville, studying Psychology
Mary Engel of Versailles, studying Elementary Education
Danielle Baugh of Versailles, studying Nursing
Karyn Banks of Rushville, studying Accounting
The University of Evansville is a private, liberal arts and sciences-based university located in Evansville, Indiana. UE offers over 70 areas of study across the undergraduate and graduate levels. U.S. News & World Report recognizes UE as the #4 Best Regional University in the Midwest.
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, OH - University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2020 - 2021. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master's, bachelor's or associate degrees for the academic year 2020 - 2021.
Local students include:
Nathan Bedel of Oldenburg received the following: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Lillian Simon of Osgood received the following: Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Simon graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.
