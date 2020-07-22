Miami University
OXFORD, OHIO – Carrie Bantz of West College Corner was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University who received degrees during the virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17, 2020.
Bantz graduated CUM with a B.S. in Business degree, majoring in Marketing.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Area students recognized include:
Madeline Greene of Batesville, named to UA Dean’s List
Kevin Bedel of Oldenburg, named to UA Presidents List
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the Spring 2020 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky.
Among them are:
Sophia Brown of Batesville, who is majoring in Neuroscience.
Tyler Vogel of North Vernon, who is majoring in Chemistry.
Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Congratulations to these high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements for the Dean’s List.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.
