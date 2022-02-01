Bellarmine University
LOUISVILLE, KY - Bellarmine University has named Greensburg resident Drew Comer to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Comer is a Senior Finance major who previously attended Greensburg Community High School.
Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Lincoln Memorial University
HARROGATE, TN - Katherine Bedel of Oldenburg was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean's List for the fall semester of 2021.
To be placed on Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergreaduate student and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. A total of 538 undergraduate students were recognized for their academic achievements.
Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN - Manchester University congratulates 357 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List.
At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean's List. Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean's List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete or Not Recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean's List.
Area students were named to the list:
Damon Imel of Greensburg (47240), majoring in Accounting
Cole Nugent of Westport (47283), majoring in Accounting and Finance
Samford University
BIRMINGHAM, AL - Adrienne Salemme of Greensburg was among the 1,826 students named to Samford University's 2021 fall semester Dean's List.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SC - Caleb Raab of Oldenburg is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.
The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean's list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean's list are presented a certificate; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.
The University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL - Madeline Greene was named to The University of Alabama Dean's List for Fall Semester 2021.
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE, WI - Lily Phelps of Sunman, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Phelps is a graduate of Milan Junior-Senior High School.
To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.