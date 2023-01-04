Trine University
ANGOLA, IN – Trine University students were recently named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 term.
To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750 to 4.000.
Area students who made the list include Konrad Dorsey of Manilla, Lowell Everhart and Eugena Mack of Greensburg, Hallie Fenimore of Rushville, and Joseph Hawk of Milan.
In addition, Kevin Staggs of Greensburg, a Trine University student, was named to the Vice President’s List for the Fall 2022 term.
Staggs is majoring in Associate in Business Administration.
To earn Vice President’s List honors, an undergraduate student must be registered for 12 or more total semester credit hours, including graduate courses, with fewer than 12 credit hours at the undergraduate level.
The student must have a semester combined undergraduate/graduate grade point average between 3.750 and 4.000, with the undergraduate semester grade point average not lower than 3.500.
