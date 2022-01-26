Austin Peay State University
CLARKSVILLE, TN - Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Kristy Poore from North Vernon as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during Fall 2021.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SC - Faith Boardman, a Senior Cinema Production major from North Vernon, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
DePauw University
GREENCASTLE - DePauw University Fall 2021 Dean's List recipients named. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Abigail Hartman of Greensburg; Autumn McDaniel of Brookville; and Tyler Myers, Randy Powell, Trysta Vierling and Kathryn Wilder, all of Batesville.
Sherman College
SPARTANBURG, SC - Emma Spreckelson of Greensburg has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic's Dean's List for grades earned during the fall 2021 academic quarter. Dean's List students have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.
Southern New Hampshire University
Jordan Hatton of North Vernon has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2021 Dean's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.
SNHU also congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President's List: Elizabeth Burns of Carthage,, Tia McConnell of Batesville and Brooklyn Leisure of Greensburg.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
University of Evansville
EVANSVILLE - Kent Biehle of North Vernon was recently named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester at the University of Evansville (UE). Biehle is studying Neuroscience at UE.
A total of over 630 students were named to the UE Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
