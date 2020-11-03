Elmira College
ELMIRA, NY - David Field of Versailles was named one of four captains for the Elmira College esports team.
With its second year of ECAC competition underway, Zack Ciaramitaro, head coach of the Elmira College esports team, has named four student-athletes as captains for the 2020-21 season.
Returning as captains for the second consecutive year are Nate Schwartz and David Field. The duo is joined by junior Cade Herold and second-year gamer Colin Conklin.
Schwartz and Field helped guide the EC esports team to a successful first season as members of the ECAC's esports league in the spring. Field helps command Elmira's teams in Fortnite, Hearthstone, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
"David is a passionate self-starter and makes each game and practice count. He has been instrumental for the program as a whole," Ciaramitaro said.
For the latest on the esports team, fans can follow the Purple and Gold on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and catch live action on Twitch when available.
Field is also one of six Elmira College students participating in Ghostly Readings throughout November.
Ghostly Readings is an extension of the annual Ghost Walk hosted by Chemung County Historical Society. During the annual Ghost Walk event, actors portray "ghosts," telling the stories of individuals buried in Elmira's Woodlawn Cemetery as visitors walk through the cemetery.
Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, liberal arts college offering 25-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic societies, and 18 Division III varsity teams. Located in the Southern Finger Lakes Region of New York, Elmira's undergraduate and graduate student population hails from more than 20 states and nine countries. Elmira is a Phi Beta Kappa College and has been ranked a top college, nationally, for student internships. The College is also home to the Center for Mark Twain Studies, one of four historically significant Twain heritage sites in the U.S., which attracts Twain scholars and educators from around the world for research on the famous literary icon. Proud of its history and tradition, the College is committed to the ideals of community service, and intellectual and individual growth.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.