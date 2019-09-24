Colgate University
HAMILTON, NEW YORK -- Erik Tuveson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Tuveson is from Batesville and is a graduate of Groton School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life.
Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 2,900 students in central New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.