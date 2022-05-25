Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SC - Faith Boardman, a resident of North Vernon, was among over 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 6.
Boardman graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Cinema Production. While some seniors completed their coursework on December 17, 2021, degrees were officially conferred at the commencement ceremony held Friday, May 6.
In addition to 514 students receiving bachelor's degrees, 78 students received master's degrees and 56 students received associate degrees. Two candidates earned doctorate degrees.
Franklin College
FRANKLIN, IN – Franklin College hosted its time-honored Ben Franklin Scholars Program of Excellence earlier this year, welcoming students from Indiana and numerous states to campus to compete for the college’s top scholarships.
The awards available included two full tuition Ben Franklin scholarships and 14 Presidential Scholarships, worth $10,000 per academic year. The competition drew 87 high-achieving and academically resilient participants. Those competing for the awards were required to have been previously admitted into the college and to have a 3.7 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale at the time of admission.
Students receiving scholarships include:
Trevor Newby, a senior at South Decatur High School in Greensburg, received a Presidential Scholarship.
Emily Campbell, a senior at South Ripley Junior-Senior High School in Versailles, received a Presidential Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.