CEDARVILLE, OH - Cedarville University recently conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement during three separate religious graduation programs.

Emily Massey of Batesville, Bachelor of Arts Communication

Olivia Shake of Greensburg, Bachelor of Arts Theatre

Cody McIntyre of Brookville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Nursing

Cedarville student Alease Brier of Brookville, majoring in Prof Writing & Info Design, was named to the Dean's Honor List for Spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

GREENCASTLE, IN - DePauw University proudly recognizes the students whose degrees were recently conferred upon them.

Kyle Kramer of Greensburg

Noah Mack of Greensburg

Sophia Meadows of Oldenburg

DePauw University Spring 2021 Dean's List recipients named. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Sydney Hornberger of Sunman

Kyle Kramer of Greensburg

Kathryn Wilder of Batesville

Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind.

ANGOLA, IN - Trine University students completed requirements to earn their degrees at the end of the Spring 2021 semester.

Alexander Crowe of Greensburg, Management

Isaac Sheehan of Rushville, Electrical Engineering

Kevin Staggs of Greensburg, Associate in Business Administration

Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.

MARTIN, TN — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

Kiara K. Nobbe, Greensburg, Highest Honors

UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs.

