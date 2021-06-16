Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, OH - Cedarville University recently conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement during three separate religious graduation programs.
Emily Massey of Batesville, Bachelor of Arts Communication
Olivia Shake of Greensburg, Bachelor of Arts Theatre
Cody McIntyre of Brookville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Nursing
Cedarville student Alease Brier of Brookville, majoring in Prof Writing & Info Design, was named to the Dean's Honor List for Spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
DePauw University
GREENCASTLE, IN - DePauw University proudly recognizes the students whose degrees were recently conferred upon them.
Kyle Kramer of Greensburg
Noah Mack of Greensburg
Sophia Meadows of Oldenburg
DePauw University Spring 2021 Dean's List recipients named. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Sydney Hornberger of Sunman
Kyle Kramer of Greensburg
Kathryn Wilder of Batesville
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind.
Trine University
ANGOLA, IN - Trine University students completed requirements to earn their degrees at the end of the Spring 2021 semester.
Alexander Crowe of Greensburg, Management
Isaac Sheehan of Rushville, Electrical Engineering
Kevin Staggs of Greensburg, Associate in Business Administration
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
UT MARTIN
MARTIN, TN — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Kiara K. Nobbe, Greensburg, Highest Honors
UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.