Austin Peay State University
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University congratulates Kristy Poore of North Vernon on being offered the Dean’s Transfer Scholarship for high-achieving transfer students for the Fall 2021 semester.
This award is given to incoming transfer students who are transferring 24 completed hours from a 4-year college/university or non-Tennessee Board of Regents community college (or Hopkinsville Community College), and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5. This award is intended for first-time transfer students and is based on limited funds.
Their hard work and commitment to academic excellence have paid off, and APSU is excited they chose to “Be A Gov” for their higher education.
Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN – Manchester University congratulates 338 undergraduate students who were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List.
They included:
Mackenzie Kopplin of Westport, majoring in English/language arts education
Page Magner of North Vernon, majoring in exercise science & fitness
Cole Nugent of Westport, majoring in accounting and finance
At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean’s List.
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List.
With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences.
Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Miami University
OXFORD, OH – Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Mia Hillenbrand of Batesville is earning a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health in Nutrition
Summer Libecap of Brookville is earning a B.S. in Engineering, Associate in Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Tech
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.