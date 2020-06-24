Ivy Tech
More than 500 students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at the Ivy Tech Community College Columbus campus.
The college names to the Dean’s List any degree-seeking student who has accumulated 12 or more earned credit hours, is enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours during the term involved, and earns a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The following area students, listed by their hometowns, were among those named to the Dean’s List.
Greensburg
Samantha Artis, Garrett Bates, Elena Bedel, Alex Bird, Ariel Brunker, Barry Chandler, Robert Davis, Rick Dewhurst, Jack Haunert, Maleah Holt, Travis Hurd, Dalton Jones, Joshua Jones, Erika Kramer, Olivia Lambert, Brittani Mark, Darreyn Michael, Ashley Morford, Sarah Newman, Trey Nobbe, Mariah Owens, Chance Patterson, Edgar Ramos Garcia, Christopher Root, Leah Root, Nathan Root, Craig Scheidler, Samantha Scranton, Mickayla Sefton, Nakecia Shafer, Clarissa Simmermeyer, Jane Spreckelson, Mason Stapp, Thomas Stevens, James Vlchek, Bobby Weaver, Elizabeth Wullenweber, and Brooklyn Young.
Hartsville
Eric Harper.
North Vernon
Darren Arnett, Robert Ash, Mason Ball, Sophia Barrett, Daniel Bueno, Kylie Campbell, Jordan Champion, Connor Cook, Bradley Dalton, Christopher Dixon, Ashleigh Donnell, Courtney Eaglin, Genevieve Eggers, Andrea Fields, Dennis Forney, Kameron Garlitch, Skyler Garris, Gabrielle Genda, Samantha Goff, Cameron Hadley, Maycee Hahn, Randy Hill, Joseph Kelley, Lori Leahigh, Mikayla McFall, Luke Mitchell, Joaquin Montero Maldonado, Emily Montgomery, Ashley Newsom, Kathryn Pappenheim, Kayla Pappenheim, Jason Pheral, Jennifer Randall, Abigail Rowlett, Mariah Rucker, Katherine Schroeder, David Schultz, Martha Tapia, Emma Thompson, Heather Vogel, David Waegerle, and Jena Walker.
Saint Paul
Carleen Medsker, Victoria Rogers, and Taylor Smith.
Waldron
Charles Glackman and Shania Langdon.
Westport
David Brown, Robert Hull, Joseph Maples, Beverly McFarland, Emily Palmer, Chantelle Richey, Rachel Rigby, and Addison Tomson.
About Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.