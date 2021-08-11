Miami University
OXFORD, OH – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Ashlan Hill of Brookville is earning a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health, B.S. in Nursing degree in Public Health, Nursing
Austin Brashear of Brookville is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English: Creative Writing, Classical Humanities
Also, Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement. They included:
Samantha Mason of Brookville graduated with a B.S. in Commerce in Small Business Management
Brianna Hagerty of Brookville graduated with a Master of Arts in Social Work
Allie Sizemore of Brookville graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health in Nutrition
Jessica Landaw of Brookville graduated with a B.S. in Commerce in Small Business Management
Summer Libecap of Brookville graduated Cum Laude, Cum Laude with a Associate in Applied Science, B.S. in Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Tech, Mechanical Engineering
Kandice Carson of Sunman graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health in Sport Leadership & Management
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, IA – John Reer of Batesville has been named to the spring 2021 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
