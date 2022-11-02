Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN - Hilary Ernstes of Greensburg has been awarded the Talented, Joyful, and Service Annual Scholarship at Manchester University.
The Greensburg Community High School graduate is majoring in Criminology at the northern Indiana school.
The TJS Annual scholarship was established by 1972 Manchester graduate Wayne Barts. The scholarship shall benefit a student in good academic standing who is talented, joyful and service minded.
Preference is given to students who meet at least two of the following qualifications: First-generation student, from Indiana, member of the Church of the Brethren, from a rural or small town, or only child or youngest member of a family.
In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences.
Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
