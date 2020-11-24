Indiana State University
TERRA HAUTE - Six Indiana State University graduating seniors are receiving the Hines Memorial Medal this fall semester, and three additional recipients are being recognized from spring 2020. The Hines Memorial Medal is awarded to students who entered Indiana State as first-time college freshmen and are completing their bachelor’s degrees with the highest cumulative grade point average.
It is named after Linnaeus Hines, the university's fourth president, from 1921-1933, and served two terms as Indiana superintendent of public instruction. The medal is awarded for the spring and fall semesters.
The spring 2020 recipients include Madeline Mae Hellmich, a multidisciplinary studies major from Greensburg, plans to pursue a Master’s Degree in Public History at IUPUI. She is currently an intern at the Indiana Statehouse Tour Office and Education Center. She is committed to doing history that will help Americans create a more just and equitable United States.
Said Hellmich, “The people I met and the experiences I had at Indiana State have provided me with a foundation that I will continue to build from for the rest of my personal and professional life. I will always be proud to be a Sycamore. Roll trees!”
Hellmich joins six other spring 2020 recipients: Anna Behrens, Hannah Bunch, Sierra Crowe, Madeline Richmond, Ben Walden, and Taylor Yates.
Colgate University
HAMILTON, NY - Erik Tuveson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award with Distinction.
Tuveson is a History major from Batesville and is a graduate of Groton School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester earn the Dean's Award with Distinction.
Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life. Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York.
