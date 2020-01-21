University of Tennessee at Martin
MARTIN, TENNESSEE — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2019 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
• Greensburg – Kiara K. Nobbe, High Honors.
UT Martin is a public four-year university offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and 5 master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of four primary campuses in the University of Tennessee System. For more information, visit utm.edu.
University of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, INDIANA – More than 750 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:
Karyn Banks of Rushville, a senior majoring in Accounting.
Kent Biehle of North Vernon, a sophomore majoring in Biology.
Abigail Decamp of North Vernon, a freshman majoring in Computer Engineering.
Hannah Garrity of North Vernon, a sophomore majoring in History.
Sarah Poltrack of Batesville, a senior majoring in Public Health.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Trine University
ANGOLA, INDIANA – Rob Critney of Hope was among the TrineOnline students who completed their degrees at the end of Trine University’s Fall 2019 semester.
Critney earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology.
Students from Trine University’s main campus were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2019 term. To earn President’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Area students named to the President’s List include the following:
Kendall Dickman of Batesville, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3.
Hallie Fenimore of Rushville, majoring in Civil Engineering.
Eugena Mack of Greensburg, majoring in Design Engineering Technology.
Isaac Sheehan of Rushville, majoring in Electrical Engineering.
Clayton Wilson of Hope, majoring in Software Engineering.
Kelsey Hanner of Hope was one of TrineOnline students named to the Trine University President’s List for the Fall 2019 term.
Hanner is majoring in Applied Management.
To earn President’s List honors, TrineOnline students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
TrineOnline allows students to complete associate, bachelor and master’s degree at their own pace, in a convenient online setting. For more information, visit trine.edu/online.
Saint Mary’s College
NOTRE DAME, INDIANA – The following students have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester:
Nicole Ploeger, Greensburg, Ind.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
About Saint Mary’s College: For over 175 years, Saint Mary’s College has been empowering women to make a difference in the world and is recognized as a pioneer and continued force in the education of women. A Catholic, liberal arts institution in Notre Dame, Indiana, the College offers more than 50 undergraduate academic programs and a growing number of co-educational graduate degrees.
Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, OHIO – Emily Massey of Batesville was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the fall 2019 semester. This recognition required Massey to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Cedarville University students were named to the Dean’s List for fall 2019. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. The following local students were named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2019:
Olivia Shake of Greensburg.
Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
All information provided
