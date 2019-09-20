WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A leading neuroscientist will discuss recent advances in genome editing technologies, addressing the question of “What IF Breakthrough Technologies Could Make Us Smarter?” during an Oct. 15 event at Purdue University.
Guoping Feng’s presentation, “Live Long and Prosper: The Promise of Science (Fiction) and Medicine,” will begin at 7 p.m. in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall. The talk, sponsored by the College of Pharmacy, is free and open to the public.
The event is part of Purdue’s Ideas Festival, the centerpiece of the university’s Purdue’s Giant Leaps Sesquicentennial Campaign, which is a series of events that connect world-renowned speakers and Purdue expertise in a conversation on the most critical problems facing the world. One of the Ideas Festival’s themes is health, longevity and quality of life.
This conversation will focus on the recent advances in genome-editing technologies that are revolutionizing biomedical research and medicine. Together with large-scale genetic studies identifying genetic factors causing or increasing risks for brain disorders, these new technologies are creating unprecedented opportunities to explore the neurobiological underpinning of cognition and behavior with the potential to cure brain disorders and perhaps enhance cognition and change behaviors.
Feng will discuss the potential applications and impacts of these new technologies to neuroscience research and society.
Information provided by Purdue University
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.