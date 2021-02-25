CARTHAGE - About a year ago I started imagining ways to showcase this little town that I love and its residents. With so much gloom and doom in the world, I wanted to share my pride and cast a positive light on our community! With that said, I have written about events, festivals, small businesses and local treasures. Today, I would like to share a writing my friend Terri Gorman wrote the other day.
If you don’t know Terri, she is a longtime resident of our fair town and the owner of Be Still and Heal, where she uses Craniosacral therapy, Lymphatic Balancing, Zero Balancing, and Occupational Therapy for all ages and stages.
For more information, go to Terri-gorman@bestillandhealwellness.net and keep your eyes peeled for a future article delving into this holistic approach to wellbeing!
Terri Gorman Imagination: Where the Realm of Limitless Possibilities Reside
Imagination: as defined by the Merriam-Webster.com Dictionary:
1. The act or power of forming a mental image of something not present to the senses or never before wholly perceived in reality.
2a: creative ability.
b: ability to confront and deal with a problem: RESOURCEFULNESS
c: the thinking or active mind: INTEREST
3a: a creation of the mind.
b: fanciful or empty assumption.
“Imagination creates reality.” Richard Wagner
I meditate on imagination frequently. Today my daughter Sarah told me about an imagination incident involving my 8-year-old grandson Micah, that illustrates a perfect example of how “imagination” is where the realm of limitless possibilities resides.
“The man who has no imagination has no wings.” Muhammad Ali
Sarah and her husband Andrew were participating in an online get-together with high school friends, a reunion of sorts. One of those friends who was also participating works for Pfizer, and he is one of the scientists who helped create the Pfizer COVID vaccination. His name is Chris, and he was holding his dog on his lap during this virtual reunion. Micah came into the room and joined the conversation, as he is quite sociable and knew many of the participants. He had never met Chris, and when introductions were made, Sarah told Micah that Chris was the one with the dog on his lap and that “he” was involved in developing the Pfizer COVID vaccination. Wide-eyed Micah replied, “Wow Mom, how did a dog ever do that?” The adults found this humorous and laughed while Sarah explained that the human, Chris, was indeed the source of the development—not the dog.
The beauty of the belief of imagination is beyond rewarding, yet we forget how imagination makes the ordinary into extraordinary, the mundane into ethereal, the limitations into limitless possibilities. Imagination is where all worlds of prospects and probabilities reside.
“Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.” Albert Einstein
I find it ironic that the development of the vaccinations to combat “the virus” must have surely used a great deal of imagination. Although the basis of the formulas to create such an intelligent solution is scientific and required vast knowledge, I feel that without imagination, the ability to see beyond the possibilities that have already existed in this time and space, we would not have these solutions today.
And, without imagination and the ability to believe in the unknown and to limit our beliefs for our highest good collectively, we would not be able to embrace our world healing from this and any future threats to our existence.
“What is now proved was once only imagined.” William Blake
PEACE
Terri Gorman
