September 11 will be a special day in Carthage this year with the Freedom Festival sponsored by Future of Carthage. Bring your family and friends for this fun event. Spend a few hours or the whole day.

Information for the day:

“Freedom Isn’t Free”

Grand Marshall Clair Wrightsman

Festival Queen Claire Mercer

Event Lineup:

7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Breakfast at Community Center

Silent Auction opens at Community Center

9 a.m. to noon

Events Celebrating Kidz at Library and downtown

Patriotic Bicycle Contest (17u) with a money prize

10 a.m.

Arts & Crafts Vendors

Festival Food Vendors

UTV/Side by Side ride (donation or new toy)

Winning Cell Phone Photos at Library with a money prize

1 p.m.

Freedom Parade

Honoring our Veterans

Float Decorating Contest with a money prize (Line up at 12:00)

2 p.m.

Cake Walk Downtown $1.00 donation

4 p.m.

Talent Show on Free Stage downtown (Bring your lawn chairs)

Silent Auction Ends

5 p.m.

Silent Auction Winners Announced

Live Entertainment on Free Stage

6 p.m.

Concert Featuring: The Dusty Miller Band (Bring your lawn chairs—Free Stage)

