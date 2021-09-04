September 11 will be a special day in Carthage this year with the Freedom Festival sponsored by Future of Carthage. Bring your family and friends for this fun event. Spend a few hours or the whole day.
Information for the day:
“Freedom Isn’t Free”
Grand Marshall Clair Wrightsman
Festival Queen Claire Mercer
Event Lineup:
7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Breakfast at Community Center
Silent Auction opens at Community Center
9 a.m. to noon
Events Celebrating Kidz at Library and downtown
Patriotic Bicycle Contest (17u) with a money prize
10 a.m.
Arts & Crafts Vendors
Festival Food Vendors
UTV/Side by Side ride (donation or new toy)
Winning Cell Phone Photos at Library with a money prize
1 p.m.
Freedom Parade
Honoring our Veterans
Float Decorating Contest with a money prize (Line up at 12:00)
2 p.m.
Cake Walk Downtown $1.00 donation
4 p.m.
Talent Show on Free Stage downtown (Bring your lawn chairs)
Silent Auction Ends
5 p.m.
Silent Auction Winners Announced
Live Entertainment on Free Stage
6 p.m.
Concert Featuring: The Dusty Miller Band (Bring your lawn chairs—Free Stage)
