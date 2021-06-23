CARTHAGE – Saturday, June 12, many people were attending graduation parties for graduates of the Class of 2021, but another big event was taking place as well – the Carthage Highschool all class Reunion/Celebration!
The high school closed in 1971, but the grads still carry the spirit and pride of their school to this day. A total of 137 former grads and their guests were able to enjoy a two-hour open house before the planned festivities began.
Many former grads took advantage of the chance to reminisce with old friends before the official celebration started. Several people even ventured back to Carthage to visit the downstairs portion of the Henry Henley Library where much of the Carthage High School memorabilia is on display.
Following the social hour, the alumni celebration portion of the evening began. Bud King, Class of ‘51, led the alumni in the Pledge of Allegiance. The veterans were then recognized, the class role was taken and the 2022 Alumni Banquet June 11 date was announced.
Kathy Gibson, Class of ‘68, set the tone of the evening, stating in her opening remarks, ”We may be different classes and ages, but the CHS brand brings us together. Having grown up in and around Carthage gives one a bond of brotherhood, knowing that we have inherited the best of this small town.”
This year‘s celebration was slated to honor the graduating classes of 1951 and 1961 celebrating their 70 and 60 year anniversaries. Due to COVID, last year’s celebration had to be canceled so the graduating classes 1950 and 1960 were added to this year’s list of honorees, celebrating their 71 and 61 year anniversaries.
Although the two classes had to celebrate a year late, they did not let that put a damper on their spirits. The four classes were honored by their friends and former classmates. Other honorees included the eldest alumni in attendance Maxine Carson Class of ‘43, Don Stoten Class of ‘46, as well as former CHS teachers!
A speech from a member of each class that was celebrating a milestone year was made. Barb Proctor’s speech reflected the same sentiment as Gibson’s opening remarks. Proctor said that if she were asked to define Carthage she would say it’s a place where everybody knows your name and everybody is glad you came!
To end the evening, graduates did what they have for the past reunions, they sang “Back Home Again in Indiana” followed by “God Bless America”. Next a rousing rendition of the CHS Raiders School Song was enthusiastically sung just like they did so many years ago.
After the program festivities included class dinners and after parties where former classmates continued to renew friendships, relive the memories of their times together, and start planning next year’s extravaganza!
