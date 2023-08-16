CARTHAGE – If you have traveled down Main Street in Carthage you have undoubtedly noticed the amazing facelift the library has been given over the past year! The landing and steps, as well as the steps leading to the sidewalk, a new sidewalk and flower boxes were completed last summer.
This summer a beautiful retaining wall, a “path to reading sidewalk” featuring personalized bricks that were once part of the old school that were sold as a library fundraiser, a garden in the backyard complete with a reading bench around the big shade tree, a picnic table, and a new parking lot (thanks Roland Construction) were completed this summer.
A mural commemorating special times in Carthage is also in the works. This beautification project has been a joint effort between community members, donors and volunteers. If you have a suggestion as to what the park should be named, go to the Henry Henley Library Facebook page, check out the video and add your suggestion in the comments.
The facelift is not the only new exciting update. The following information was taken from the foundations website at https://sfvholdings.com/cplf/.
The Carthage Public Library has been formed and is more than just a fundraising and asset management entity. We foresee being an engine driving new programs, activities, and educational opportunities for both young people and adults. Communities need social focal points where people join to exchange ideas, learn new skills, engage in cordial constructive debate, collaborate in community projects — the library is an ideal place for such a focal point, a place for not only contemplation and learning, but also for strengthening our communities. The Foundation will enable the Carthage Public Library to become that cultural focal point.
The Foundation is sponsoring a fundraiser, “Night in the Stacks,” from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 19, at the library.
The purpose of this event is to provide funding for the Library Foundation’s production of its new educational programs, both for adults and children, in our community. Normally singing, dancing, eating and partying in general will get you tossed out of a library, but not if you’re attending the annual “Night in the Stacks” party! They ask only that you don’t dance on the tables.
Enjoy getting together with your friends, or making new friends, while enjoying good music, great food, and an abundance of the joy that comes from doing something good for your community. Catering will be provided by Chef Nick of Seven Springs Farm Winery and our DJ will be Mike Sheperd.
Tickets are $25 per person and reservations are required. Reservations can be made online or by calling the library at 765-565-8022.
This will be the first celebration of many the Foundation is planning. Please plan on attending this inaugural event. Celebrations like this are taking us one step closer to renewing the community spirit that was once a hallmark for our beautiful small town.
