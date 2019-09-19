For the remainder of this month, Casey’s General Stores in Indiana are raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to help children and adults with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases with the goal of funding critical research, care and services.
Through Sept. 30, Casey’s General Stores and its associates will ask their guests at store locations to Round Up their purchases to support MDA. These funds will also help fund to send local children to MDA Summer Camp, which is a life-changing week to learn vital life skills and form life-long friendships including in the area at Camp Bradford Woods, Martinsville — at no cost to their families. There will also be a promotion in stores thanks to partner 7UP.
“Support from Casey’s General Stores for MDA is so vital to the local families in our community,” said Bri Lodel, Mid Market Manager]. “Casey’s support helps MDA provide a wide variety of services including MDA Care Centers in Indianapolis, neuromuscular disease research, MDA Educational Engage event in Illinois on September 28, in addition to MDA summer camp, which gives children with muscular dystrophy the opportunity to experience independence, gain self-confidence and make life-long friendships. We are so grateful for Casey’s support of MDA.”
Since first teaming up with MDA in 2006, Casey’s General Stores and its customers have raised more than $11 million in support of MDA’s shared mission to find treatments and cures for people whose abilities to move have been compromised by neuromuscular disease — including everyday abilities like walking, running, hugging, talking and even breathing.
In addition to the Round Up promotion, Casey’s contributions in this area include volunteering at MDA community events, such as local Muscle Walks. Casey’s associates from stores in Indiana are also involved in providing activities and volunteering at MDA Summer Camps across the Midwest including Bradford Woods, Martinsville.
About MDA
MDA is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.
Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA’s MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development.
MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation’s top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events and materials for families and health care providers.
Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at MDA Summer Camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information, visit mda.org.
About Casey’s General Store
Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ CASY) operating more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.
Casey’s is currently the fourth-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.
