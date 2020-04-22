Are you a cat person or a dog person? Apparently, according to the Internet, just about everybody is one or the other. Cat lovers tend to be more quiet, sensitive and nonconformist. Dog people tend to be outgoing, conscientious and rule-followers. Not much is said about those of us who love both.
Mike Spillman must be a cat person because in his book, “It Seems To Me,” chapter 17 is titled “Cats I have known.” He began the chapter saying that he had been fortunate to know a lot of cats. “Some were good friends, some casual acquaintances and some strangers met in passing. Almost all were interesting and unique.”
Spillman was born in the Sandusky area of Decatur County. After graduation from Sandusky High School he volunteered for the service. Soon, thanks to some technical handiwork he learned while in the service, he began working overseas in countries that are not always friendly to us. But he loved his years there and got along fine with the people. When he retired, he returned to the United States and settled down in the state of Virginia.
He told a story he had heard about the Prophet Mohammed who had to go to Jihad so he cut the sleeve off his embroidered robe rather than disturb the sleep of one of his favorite cats. Spillman wrote, “Now there is a cat lover.”
Throughout the chapter he tells the readers about cats he has known and each cat proved his point of exactly what cats are. For example, after telling of Ollie who moved on to another home when he assumed his family had moved, he said, “Cats are resourceful.” And he told of two kittens his family in Sandusky had raised from birth when the mother had been killed. After overfeeding for weeks the kittens grew into the biggest cats they ever saw. Spillman wrote, “Cats are survivors.”
Another example he wrote about involved a mix-up with the cats. He and his family were on vacation. They had put their cats in the park kennel in the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park. The cats were put under, up and over some dog cages. He wrote that the cats seemed to be shell shocked, but when they made it home the cats settled in without further trauma. “Cats adjust to circumstances.”
Another example Spillman gave was about the cats in Greece that could climb to the rooftop of a building and parade across the railing to cross to another rooftop. He was amazed and couldn’t figure out how the cats did it or how they made their living, He wrote, “Cats are mysterious.” I won’t attempt to tell of the slightly injured cat that Spillman and his brother doctored with some “Heet.” It cured his slight wound though.
Spillman wrote that his favorite cat was named Aswad Bis. It was an Arabian, cat so it was only proper that it should have an Arabic name. He said the name translates to “black cat,” which is what he was. He was an Arabian Wall Walker. Spillman wrote, “They are all long legged creatures with long tails to counterbalance themselves as they transgress the eight or nine foot high walls that surround all houses found in that part of the world.”
He wrote that he found Assad Bis as a kitten in the neighborhood. “He was a survivor, along with his brother, of a dog attack that killed his mother. Assad ran afoul of one of the dog packs and was savagely injured and required 90 stitches. An American lady vet sewed him up and the cat and I bonded over the next several weeks with me feeding him chicken livers and shrimp and he scratching my hands.”
The Spillman family lived in a villa in Saudi that had a side yard with grass and they hosted many parties there. Assad loved to play host and visit with the guests. But when the assignment in Saudi was finished they got their shots and paper work so that Assad could immigrate to the United States with them.
They gave Assad some tranquilizers and relaxed until the steward approached to ask if they had a cat. Sure, they said, and he’s right here under the seat in a carrier. But Aswad had managed to get the carrier open and was resting in first class. “Cats are self-Ssufficient,” wrote Spillman. The family made it home to Virginia and had Assad for many years. Spillman wrote that Assad “continued to be a source of joy and surprises. He’s gone now, and I still miss him, as well as the other cats that have been an important part of my life.”
