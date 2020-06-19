GREENSBURG - It's no secret that we are living in a time of havoc and uncertainty. First, we have the COVID-19 health issues to deal with, which affects every one of us. Secondly, we have the racial issues with riots that have brought destruction to towns, cities, and businesses.
The houses of worship have not been left out of the mix. We have not been able to attend Mass/worship as we understand what that means for us. We are finding ourselves now watching religious services on TV or the internet.
My church has been doing online streaming for several weeks, and there is great value in doing so. We do not own property, so we haven't had to pay a mortgage, utilities, and insurance. We have software that allows us to do a variety of things to bring a time of worship. It is a different world, and we must do some dreaming about how to do church better and become more active for Our Lord.
We know many have and continue to struggle with the situation and all the changes. I even found myself with a feeling of overload. Overload with information and overload of struggle to make life work in this day and age.
I recommend that we consider some things to help with this overload emotion. Stress, if left untreated, can and will develop depression. The stress causes the neurotransmitters in our brain to not "talk" to each other, and the lack of that communication will cause problems.
I suggest the following to help combat emotions:
Watching the news for extended hours will work on a person. There is more negative news than positive, which causes an imbalance emotionally. Determine to listen or watch the news when it is best for you and don't spend much time with it.
Spend time in prayer and study. God has a plan for each of us, and we most assuredly find His will as we spend time before Him. Find passages in the Bible that speak about peace. If you are having trouble finding those passages, contact us and we will help.
Get plenty of rest. Turn the TV off when you go to bed. Listen to soothing music.
Get some exercise, like walking.
Call someone that hasn't heard from you in a while.
Check-in on an older person you know to see how they are.
Watch the diet. That is an arduous task for most of us after we have sheltered at home for weeks.
And finally, to quote a great American, Hulk Hogan: "Eat your vitamins and say your prayers.”
Join us Sunday mornings at 9 at facebook.com/FaithPoints1
I hope you find this helpful.
You may contact me by phone at 812-503-2170 or email mlayne@faithpoints.org.
