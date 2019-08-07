FAYETTE COUNTY – The Indiana Audubon is hosting the 2nd annual Hummingbird Migration Celebration Saturday (Aug. 10) at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary.
This second annual event will draw hummingbird enthusiasts from around the Midwest to Connersville for a one-day celebration of all things birds and hummingbirds.
Participants can expect an assortment of activities on the beautiful Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary grounds.
The Indiana Audubon Hummingbird Migration Celebration is a festival for the tiny gem, the ruby-throated hummingbird.
Multiple sponsors and partners provide an opportunity for all to learn about these amazing little birds, how to attract them, and how to keep them coming year after year.
Activities include hummingbird banding demonstrations to view hummingbirds up close, guided nature walks, a native plant sale, programs about birds and other pollinators, kid’s activities, vendor booths, live music, and more.
Early bird registration through Aug. 8 is online for $10, with children under 18 free. Adult prices are $15 at the gate the day of the event.
To learn more about the Hummingbird Migration Celebration or Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.hummingbirds.indianaaudubon.org.
– Information provided
