GREENSBURG – The Center for Redirection, a Greensburg office that offers pastoral counseling to address behavioral/mental health and spiritual
needs, is offering immediate openings. Sessions are available in person or through telehealth.
Pastoral counseling services are offered by Dr. Michael Layne, the pastor of Faith Points for Living Church.
Sessions focus on developing new habits and life skills to address challenges and improve outlooks. Dr. Layne has counseled on various topics including addiction, family struggles, compassion fatigue, stress and depression.
“Now more than ever, it is important that people take care of their mental and spiritual health. The last year has been tough and many people are anxious about the changes they see in the world,” said Dr. Layne. “It is important that people have the support they need when they need it. I hope to fill that need within Greensburg and the surrounding areas.”
The State of Indiana allows pastoral counselors to practice counseling based on their education, training and experience. Dr. Layne has been studying this field for more than 30 years and completed an intensive residency for clergy at St. Vincent Health’s Stress Center.
He has served on the Board at Gallahue Mental Health, the Aguilar-Sherer Free Clinic in Shelbyville and in private practice at Family Care Counseling.
While there are immediate openings, appointments must be scheduled in advance.
In-person appointments are located at a private office within the Studebaker Studio co-working space. Telehealth appointments are also available over video chat.
As the practice grows, group sessions on specific topics may become available. Appointments are private pay only. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Dr. Layne at 812-503-2170 or email mlayne@faithpoints.org.
About Dr. Michael Layne
Dr. Layne, a Greensburg resident, is the pastor at Faith Points for Living Church. He is a certified pastoral counselor who completed an intensive residency for clergy at St. Vincent Health’s Stress Center. He was a Board member with Gallahue Mental Health and worked with Dr. Jesus Aguilar at the Aguilar-Sherer Free Clinic in Shelbyville. He also has career history as a law enforcement officer. Dr. Layne has written several books about mental health and spiritual needs including Change Your Playground, Change Your Life, and his latest book, soon to be released: Born To Win, Bound To Excel. Website: www.boundtoexcel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.