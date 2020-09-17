BLOOMINGTON - September is National Recovery Month. Centerstone recognizes National Recovery Month as a time to spread more awareness about substance use disorders (SUDs) and better equip people to care for others facing these challenges.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in 2017, approximately 19.7 million people in the U.S. aged 12 or older had an SUD. This includes 14.5 million Americans who had an alcohol use disorder, 7.5 million who had a drug use disorder and 2.1 million who had an opioid use disorder (some struggling with two or more of these).
National Recovery Month aims to celebrate those who have made improvements while in recovery, promote and support new evidence-based recovery practices and highlight the efforts made by service providers and community members who make recovery possible. This year’s National Recovery Month theme is Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections.
“Addiction is a chronic, progressive illness that takes a terrible toll on individuals, families, and communities” said Linda Grove-Paul, Vice President of Adult Services for Centerstone. “Recovery Month reminds us of the ongoing need to address this epidemic. Recovery is always an option, regardless of how hopeless a person may feel about substance abuse. We are excited to be expanding our Centerstone Recovery Centers programming. Centerstone now has residential addiction programs located in Bartholomew, Lawrence, Monroe, Scott, and Wayne counties, and we accept referrals from across Indiana. Our Centerstone Recovery Centers offer programming for individuals who are medically stable and need intensive treatment for addiction, and individuals who would benefit from longer-term recovery housing. Length of stay is individualized and ranges from 21 days to 6 months.” Grove-Paul added, “Centerstone was recently awarded a Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Center (CORC) grant from SAMHSA, which supports our efforts to decrease overdoses, and connect people to individualized recovery resources. Our focus is to ensure there is a robust continuum of care, including access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT) in our communities.”
Centerstone remains a steadfast source of care for those struggling with substance use disorder. Centerstone offers care through intensive outpatient services, residential addiction services, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Our counselors and clinicians work with each client to help them determine their desired path to recovery.
For more information about Centerstone’s Addiction Recovery services, please visit www.centerstone.org/service/addiction-recovery, and to learn more about National Recovery Month and its upcoming events, please visit https://rm.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/.
