BLOOMINGTON - Centerstone was recently awarded a Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Center (CORC) grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) worth $3.4 million over the next four years. Only one of two organizations nationwide to receive the grant, Centerstone will use the funds to establish its CORC which will provide a full spectrum of treatment and recovery support services to those suffering with addiction — also known as substance use disorders.
The CORC award provides Centerstone with additional capacity to serve residents from Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Lawrence, Monroe, Morgan, and Scott Counties. This region is among the hardest hit by the ongoing opioid crisis — six of these nine counties exceed the state’s average for drug overdose deaths, four counties exceed the state’s average for emergency department visits for non-fatal overdoses, and two of these counties are among the highest risk in the nation for HIV or Hepatitis C outbreaks. It is also estimated that there are more than 30,000 people in these counties who are suffering from a substance use disorder but have not received adequate treatment, something the CORC hopes to address.
“This grant will allow us to expand evidence-based treatments while creating robust connections within southcentral Indiana communities,” said Suzanne Koesel, Indiana’s chief executive officer for Centerstone. “The CORC will strengthen the treatment continuum for the area, better connecting key community partners such as those who provide medication assisted treatment (MAT), housing agencies, healthcare professionals and community coalitions. We believe the CORC will benefit both opiate use disorder services as well as the full continuum of substance use disorders and will lead to notable improvements in the long-term health and wellbeing of our friends, families, and neighbors.”
A wide-range of substance use disorder treatments will be available through Centerstone’s CORC, including outpatient care, residential care, medication assisted treatment, expanded recovery housing options, and a variety of intervention services.
The Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Centers Act (H.R. 5327), was signed into law in 2018 as part of a larger legislative package, known as the SUPPORT Act (H.R. 6), designed to combat the opioid crisis. “All of us at Centerstone commend Indiana congressional members for their leadership in proposing meaningful solutions to combat the opioid crisis and provide evidence-based care for members of our community seeking addiction treatment,” concluded Koesel.
The CORC is expected to be operational by September 2020. For more information about the Centerstone CORC or any other Centerstone program, please call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123).
