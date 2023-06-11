Westport Methodist Church has been blessed in transitioning through changes in ministry during the past few months. In December 2022, through much prayer and guidance, Westport Methodist Church processed through disaffiliation from the Indiana United Methodist Church and was accepted as a member of the Global Methodist Church in January of this year.
We also welcomed our new pastor, the Rev. Ellaine Hussung and her husband Barry in March 2023. Ellaine began her schooling to become a Licensed Local Pastor within the United Methodist Church, through the Appalachian Local Pastor School (ALPS) at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.
From 2010 to 2014, Ellaine served Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Burlington, Kentucky. She then transferred to the Indiana Conference of the UMC and served Aurora First UMC in Aurora, Indiana, from 2014 to 2020. She retired from there in July 2020 and enjoyed 2.5 years of retirement before transferring her credentials to the newly formed Global Methodist Church effective March 6, 2023. She now serves Westport Methodist Church (a Global Methodist Church) at 808 N. Ind. 3 in Westport, Indiana as an Elder in full connection.
Reverend Hussung met her husband in 2008 and they married two years later. Their marriage brought together two families of five children, six grandchildren and a very special “adopted” son, Oliver.
Reverend Hussung replaced Pastor Dawn L. Barnes of Greensburg, who retired from Westport Methodist in March.
Pastor Hussung and our congregation welcomes those who are searching to grow in their faith, worship, and fellowship along our Christian life journey together. Weekly services are held each Sunday with Bible Study/Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m.
