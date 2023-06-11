Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.