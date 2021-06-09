CARTHAGE – It is hard to believe that 2020 Carthage Queen Barb Proctor’s reign is coming to an end and a new Queen must be chosen!
Barb served her community well and always with a smile on her face, kindness in her heart and words, as well as a sense of humor that is perhaps her most endearing quality.
The Future of Carthage sponsors this fun activity. Female candidates must be current or former residents of Rush County who are 18 years or older.
Community members or family are asked to nominate worthy candidates by way of a short essay proclaiming their nominee’s qualifications. The candidates are then required to attend the Summer Event in Carthage on July 17 where the essays will be read and judging will take place.
The coronation will be at this year’s Freedom Festival on Sept. 11 when Barb will step down and the new Queen will be crowned and begin her reign by riding in the parade and helping oversee the festival for the day.
Applications can be picked up and returned to any of the following locations: Pavey’s in Carthage, Todd’s Great Outdoors or the Henry Henley Library by July 10.
Please help make this day fun and unforgettable for someone you know that deserves to know just how special they are to you.
