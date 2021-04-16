“So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”
– Matthew 10:31, NIV
Charlie loved baseball from the time he was little. It was his father’s passion, too, and they both watched the games together. His father was quick to quote statistics for various players.
Whenever a baseball player was mentioned in a conversation, his dad could spout the number of homerun he had, how his season was going, and other facts.
In high school, Charlie became the pitcher for his team. He was constantly thinking about his stats and using them to determine his worth. If he pitched a good game and his numbers were good, Charlie felt worthy, but if the team had lost or his stats were lowered by a point or two Charlie felt bad about himself.
After a particularly bad game, Charlie apologized to his dad.
His dad frowned, “Why are you apologizing? You pitched a great game! You should be proud.”
“But I made a crucial mistake early on and that made my stats go down. I’ll never get into a great college with those numbers.”
Charlie’s dad put a hand on his shoulder, “Your value isn’t found in your stats. I love you because you’re my son. Even if you never pitched another game, I would still love and support you.”
Sometimes, it can be tempting to live like Charlie. You’re always counting up your “score.” You encouraged a friend (+1 point) but you yelled at your 4-year-old in the checkout line (-3 points).
But just like Charlie’s dad, God isn’t keeping score. He loves you just because you’re His child and He’ll continue to love you until the end of time.
God, when I’m keeping score, help me to relax. You’re not counting my sins or measuring my value. You loved me yesterday, You love me today, and You’ll love me tomorrow, no matter what. Thank You for that steadfast love!
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.