GREENSBURG – Local resident Mary Sue Kanouse McGinn recently shared her memories of a local car built in Greensburg more than 100 years ago. The 1904 Simplicity was built by Ira Hollensbe and later sold to McGinn’s father. Gone from the city for decades, McGinn was shocked to see it at a recent bicentennial concert at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater. The car was brought back to Greensburg for Saturday’s Pat Smith Bicentennial Parade. The remainder of this article is wholly comprised of McGinn’s recollections.
“What a tremendous surprise I had on Memorial Day evening at the amphitheater in Rebekah Park last week. I had just arrived and got my seat adjusted to sit down to hear the wonderful symphony music that was to begin soon. I happened to glance over my right shoulder and immediately saw the back of a very old car that I thought I recognized. My heart began to race as I told my husband Ed what I thought I saw. He looked and agreed with me that it looked familiar. I was on my feet heading that way to check it out as nervous excitement filled my mind. Could it be The Simplicity? How could it be any other because it was the only one made in 1904.
“As I approached the car there was a woman there with a folder in her hands. I told her I was the daughter of Norman Kanouse who once owned that car along with his brother Lloyd, my uncle. She grabbed me and we hugged as I began to cry. I learned that she was the one who did much research to find this car that originated here in Greensburg many years ago. Along with her was Maurice Brown, standing there looking at us like we were crazy. When he was told who I was he became somewhat emotional in disbelief. He was the one who made arrangements for The Simplicity to be transported here to Greensburg. He met the large semi truck that was designed to transport antique automobiles and he has guardianship of it until it is transported back to its home in the museum in Florida.
“When I came to my senses a bit I realized my daughter, Sarah Hamer, was sitting in the crowd gathering for the music. I quickly motioned her to where I was and as she approached she realized it was The Old Simplicity as we fondly called it for many years. Of course she never saw it but had seen the pictures of it at Grandpa and Grandma home as she was growing up. An unbelievable experience for her, and she was actually celebrating her birthday that day. We posed for pictures and as the evening went on with marvelous music, my heart was filled too with the blessing of having this experience, one that I never would have guessed to happen in my lifetime. Would I have ever thought that it would reappear in my midst? Never!
“Let me backup to my early age of 4 or 5 years old. I have a memory of my daddy taking me for a ride in The Simplicity. I will now refer to Norman Kanouse as my daddy in this article because he always was and always will be daddy to me in my heart. I remember a picture of me sitting very closely beside him for our ride. Someone lifted me up to him in the seat.To a child my size then, that Simplicity was very tall and difficult to get into the seat.
“Moving on a few years to my age of 6 to 9 years old I remember going with my daddy to the office, Dri-Clime Corporation, on Saturday mornings when he would go there for about an hour each Saturday. He would give me some paper and let me type on the typewriter while he went into his office to do work. That was a big deal to me at that age and I felt like a secretary.
“My rides in The Simplicity were most always if not all on that Railroad Street, not out on the busy streets in town. I say that to tell you that The Simplicity was stored at the far west end of the plant portion of Dri-Clime Lamp. Many times when we left the office on Saturdays, we left by the door that went into the plant. I would often want to see the car, all covered with a large covering to protect it. Of course, daddy would pull the covering back to let me see. That’s one reason why my rides were there on Railroad Street, because it was so close to where it was stored.
“Looking forward to 1963 when Norman and Lloyd Kanouse sold The Simplicity. I was 16 at that time and remember the discussions about them selling it. They had fun driving the car now and then, then they let it rest. When the Kanouse brothers bought it they only did what restoration work that was required. They found a small Detroit plant which made the 30x3 inch tires which it wore upon its 24 inch wheels. When the final decision was made to sell the car my mother, Catherine and my Aunt Vivian entered in with that discussion and decision. They all felt that it was proper to sell it and it was sold to Sam Jacob of Cleveland. He had actually done business with the Kanouse brothers some years earlier.
“Looking back I can remember that The Simplicity brought many family fun memories and opportunities of show and tell throughout the 25 years spent with us. Needless to say my Memorial Day surprise this year was a happy one, yet a heartfelt and emotional one down Memory Lane.
