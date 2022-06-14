Well, votes from you, the readers silly enough to waste five minutes with this column every week, are in, and in your collective view, the winner of the Goldfish vs. Cheez-Its contest IS. . . . .a tie!
(For the record, the official vote count was 0-0. I’m assuming you all wanted to vote but couldn’t quite get all the cheesy “dust” from your favorite off your fingers and didn’t wish to deposit it all over your cellphone, tablet or keyboard.)
This leaves it to ME to decide which is “best,” because every prior article ever written on this topic has concluded, uhhh, inconclusively.
I could choose Cheez-Its because they’ve been around much longer than Goldfish. 1921 is considered the birth year of Cheez-Its, because that’s when the name was trademarked.
Something I betcha didn’t know: In 1921, the Cheez-Its name had zero brand recognition. So the manufacturer (Green & Green Company, whose president was born in – perfect! – Greenville, Ohio!) marketed it as “baked rarebit.” Apparently, people back then knew what the heck rarebit was -- a melted cheddar beer cheese spread over toast. (Cheez-Its originally were packaged as toast covered with melted cheddar beer cheese, but customers complained the sauce prevented them from using their cellphones, tablets and keyboards.)
As for Goldfish: They were created in Switzerland in 1958. The “inventor” was Oscar Kambly, of the Swiss biscuit manufacturer Kambly. He dreamed them up to celebrate his wife, who was a Pisces. (Born under that sign, that is; she was not an actual fish.) Goldfish debuted in the U.S. in 1962, making them 41 years younger than Cheez-Its. Thus, I could love Goldfish best because c’mon, this is America, where YOUNGER IS ALWAYS BETTER!
I could love them equally, because, as Pentucket High School student Ashley M. once replied in a poll published by her school newspaper, “Anything with cheese is dope.”
Incidentally, according to a doctor named Neal Barnard, Ashley is spot-on with the “dope” bit. He says “the dairy proteins inside cheese can act as mild opiates.” I could explain the science here, but it involves complex explanations that only dopey weekly columnists can understand, like casomorphins, brain receptors, dopamine, and Barnard ultimately calling cheese “dairy crack.” It all leads to the conclusion that the “dope” in this discussion is Dr. Neal Barnard. Because cheese is awesome.
So, I could like both Goldfish AND Cheez-Its just to spite the doc, and it would also spite a guy who wrote an anti-cheese screed meant to demonstrate how horrifying cheese is.
Here are two of his main arguments, taken way out of context because I didn’t copy and paste very carefully, which completely coincidentally helps me easily rebut him:
> “At 149 calories, one cup of milk delivers more energy than a can of sugary soda. One cup of melted cheddar? You're looking at 986 calories.”
> “A typical 2-ounce snack of potato chips contains 350 milligrams of salt. Two ounces of Velveeta is a much bigger villain -- more than 800 milligrams of sodium.”
There are BIG problems here folks! First of all, Velveeta is NOT cheese! It’s. . .I don’t know what it is, to be honest, I guess some form of rarebit for small children. Secondly, who in the world EVER sits down to snack on a CUP of melted cheddar cheese?! Okay, I guess maybe this could happen, if there was enough beer mixed in.
I could love Goldfish best because in a Reddit thread on this topic, they got this cockeyed “love”: One guy voted for “Goatfish.” And another voted for “Goldsoh.”
In the same thread: Is this a reason to like Cheez-Its better or is it actually exactly the opposite?!: “Cheez-Its are more flammable.”
Then there’s this: “I have only ever had Cheeze-its (sic). Every time I see Goldfish they are in a huge box. That's too much of a commitment.”
Well, unlike that guy, I’ve reached the point where I must commit. After a week-long vacation with both snacks (oh, and also with my family) I definitively, uh, define the winner as. . . Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips! I LOVE THESE! We bought two family size bags on our vacation. One was entirely for me. The other one. . .turned out to be entirely for me too – I ate both bags myself. In addition to most of the Goldfish and Cheez-Its. (Hey, I was still doing research for this column!)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.