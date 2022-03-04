"Start by doing what's necessary; then do what's possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible." - St. Francis of Assisi
Life is full of choices. Every day we are faced with another decision to make. Now that we are in the first days of Lent, what have you decided on for your journey through the season?
The question is, do you choose right or wrong? That’s a tough one in some of the decisions we must make because we may not have all the answers or, information, to make a more qualified decision.
Spending time in contemplation or thinking about what our decision will do to others and our personal life or business is important. On the other hand, for those who work in a profession where sometimes a snap decision must be made, they must go with their training in that particular field and make the best choice possible.
A police officer usually doesn’t have time to sit around and "think about it." Action must be taken immediately in many of the situations. I remember “back in the day” when I was in law enforcement we had a training called “Shoot, don’t shoot” which were videos on a large screen of various scenarios or interactions with the public.
It is good training; however, I must tell you that one only had a split second to make a decision and when faced with a similar situation in real life it could mean the difference between life and death in many of the calls. I will not share with you how well, or not, I did with that training. But, they let me keep my badge anyway!
A firefighter arrives on the scene of a fully involved structure fire. He/she has been trained to know what to do. Every firefighter has a job, and having learned their job well they can react to a variety of calls in ways that keep them as safe as possible while knocking down the fire.
So, my question to you is this: While you may not work in a job that requires split-second timing in every decision that must be made, your everyday personal life may be filled with decisions that require a cool head; so, are you making your decision with a knee-jerk reaction or keeping a cool head and resolving the situation without all the drama that many people seem to gravitate towards?
I heard someone say, “Well, when all else fails pray.” I say to you, before everything falls apart, pray. There are just some things in life that require the leadership of the Holy Spirit, and for the Christian that believes they are filled with His Spirit it makes all the difference in the world.
For those who are not a believer in the Lord, their life becomes rather complicated and filled with drama that makes quality decisions difficult to make.
Martin Luther said: “The less I pray, the harder it gets; the more I pray, the better it goes.” So, it’s your choice. Do you want life to be easy or difficult? When we learn to turn to God first, it does make a difference. Go ahead, try it. You’ll like it!
