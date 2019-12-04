COLUMBUS – The start of the holiday season is approaching, and there’s no better way to kick it off than with a beautiful fireworks show.
Thomasson, Thomasson, Long, and Guthrie present QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks in partnership with Franciscan Health Columbus and Summers Plumbing Heating and Cooling to help spread holiday cheer Saturday, Dec. 7.
The family-friendly event in downtown Columbus follows the annual Festival of Lights Parade, which boasts over 100 lighted floats.
After the parade, bring your family and friends to the QMIX tent at the corner of Second and Washington streets for the choreographed-to-music fireworks display.
Plus, there will be free hot chocolate and cookies provided by Thomasson, Thomasson, Long and Guthrie. Children can pose for free pictures with Santa following the parade and fireworks show, and Easterling Entertainment will also be around this year twisting balloons.
The Festival of Lights Parade steps off at 6 p.m., and J&M Displays will produce the annual QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Columbus will light up from the shoot site at Washington and Water streets, which once again promises breathtaking views around City Hall and up and down Washington Street. The fireworks, choreographed to your favorite Christmas music, will provide the background for a memorable family holiday experience.
QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks presented by Thomasson, Thomasson, Long, and Guthrie is presented free.
