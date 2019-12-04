JENNINGS COUNTY – The Jennings County Players kick off the holiday season with “Christmas in the Land of Oz.”
The Wicked Witch of the West becomes the grinch of this delightful holiday play when she steals Christmas from Munchkinland. It takes all your Oz favorites – Dorothy and Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Lion, and the Munchkins – to bring the yuletide holiday back.
Dorothy, back in Kansas with Christmas only a few days away, sees her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry losing heart because times are hard and there’s no grass for the hungry cattle. However, Dorothy knows the place to replace a lost heart—the Land of Oz. With “the wink of an eye,” she’s there!
But alas, there’s trouble in Oz as well. With Dorothy gone, her old friends don’t know what to do about Christmas and the mischievous Winged Monkeys who’ve gone so far as to steal all the Christmas decorations! When finally the problems are solved, the spirit of Christmas is found again, proving that there is Christmas in Oz, Kansas, and everywhere!
Christmas in the Land of Oz (Dramatic Publishing, written by Ruth Perry, from the book by L. Frank Baum.) will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Park Theatre.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door before each performance at the Park Theatre Civic Centre, 25 N. Madison Ave. in downtown North Vernon.
Ticket prices are: Adults $8 in advance ($10 at the door), students (grades K-12) $3, and pre-school children $1.
For more information, contact the Park Theatre Civic Centre at 812-346-0330.
