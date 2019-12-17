I know you know that Christmas is a week from today, but Christmas can be any time and should be observed every day of the year!
Of course, we don’t give gifts that often, but we should remember the reason for the season. Too many children think it is all about Santa Claus. He can be a part of your Christmas celebration, but do remember just why we have this time of year.
The parties are all history, and all that’s left is the preparation. My family is hosting the meal, so I don’t have to do that, and we’re not celebrating on “the day,” but we will be together when everyone can be there. Our son and daughter take turns hosting Christmas and they said as long as I was able they would let me host Thanksgiving. But I will manage to get some of my cookies, candy, etc. there.
I made a lot of the cookies that were in this column a couple weeks ago, and still have one cake mix left to do something with. They are real fun to make, and easy, too. I still want to make some peanut brittle and maybe hot cinnamon candy.
I will share some dessert recipes with you and maybe you will find some that you can use.
DATE PUDDING
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup nuts
1 tablespoon butter
2 cups boiling water
Dissolve in 11 x 13-inch pan.
1 1/2 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup brown sugar
2/3 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped dates
Mix all ingredients as batter and drop into dissolved ingredients in cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Top with whipped topping.
BREAD PUDDING
5 slices bread, broken up
2 eggs
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cp sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cooked raisins
Combine all ingredients in 1 1/2 quart casserole. Bake at 325 degrees for 60 – 70 minutes, or until center is firm.
Sauce:
Scant 3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
4 tablespoons margarine
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine and cook until thickened. Pour sauce over hot read pudding. Loosen from sides. May be served warm or cold.
TURTLE CHEESECAKE
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup sugar
2 8-pounce packages cream cheese, softened
1 can sweetened condensed milk
3 eggs, separated
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
Chopped pecans
Caramel sauce
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In small saucepan, melt butter; stir in crumbs and sugar. Pat crumbs firmly on bottom of buttered 9-inch springform pan or 9 x 9-inch square baking pan. Bake 7 minutes; cool while preparing filling. Reduce oven to 300 degrees. In large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks; beat until smooth. Stir in lemon juice; set aside. In small bowl, beat egg whites with salt to soft peaks. Fold into cream cheese mixture; turn into prepared pan. Bake 50 to 55 minutes, or until cake springs back when lightly touched, about 1 inch from center. Cool slightly; then chill. Remove rim of pan. Sprinkle with broken pecan pieces. Drizzle with caramel and chocolate glaze.
GLAZE
1/3 cup butter or margarine
2 cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 1-ounce squares unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
2 – 4 tablespoons hot water
Heat butter in saucepan until melted; stir in sugar, vanilla and chocolate untll blended. Stir in water, one tablespoon at a time, until glaze is desired consistency.
CHERRY DESSERT
1 can cherry pie filling
1 can crushed pineapple, drained, but not squeezed
1 can sweetened condense milk
1 16-ounce carton whipped topping
1 cup chopped pecans
Mix pie filling, pineapple and condensed milk. Stir well. Fold in topping and pecans. Refrigerate overnight. Stir before serving.
