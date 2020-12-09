GREENSBURG - It is time for me to start to put up my Christmas decorations. I know some people start right after Thanksgiving, but I like to leave my Christmas tree and decorations up through the first of the year. The snow this past week made me think more of Christmas.
It is also time to think about donating to some of the most needy organizations in our area if you can. Or maybe even an extra card or gift card to a friend that is having a hard time this Christmas.
We all need to count our blessings, even if we can't celebrate this year the way we want to.
We have been busy this week since we got our FFA fruit. It is always good, and we like to support the FFA. They are a very worthwhile organization for our young people. We have some very good members and leaders in our area and they are a great asset to our communities.
I got some pears from the fruit sales, so we canned pears and, of course, made a fresh pear pie. I am also going to make applesauce and put it in the freezer for this winter. Of course, their oranges and grapefruit are always good.
Here a few recipes you may want to try this holiday season
Apricot Ham Steak
2 T. butter
4 fully cooked ham steaks (5 oz. each)
1/2 c. apricot preserves
1 T. vinegar
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
In a large skillet, heat 1 T. butter over medium heat. Cook ham on both sides until lightly browned and heated through. Remove from pan and keep warm. Add 1 T. butter and remaining ingredients to pan; cook and stir over medium heat until blended and heated through. Serve over ham.
Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes
1/4 c. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
2 1/2 c. milk
1 garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp. butter
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
8 thin slices onion
4 med. potatoes peeled and thinly sliced.
In a saucepan, mix flour, salt and milk until smooth. Add the garlic and butter; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheese until melted. In a greased 1 1/2 qt. baking dish, layer onion and potatoes. Top with sauce. Bake, covered, for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Uncover and bake until potatoes are tender and done (about 40 minutes). Makes 4 servings
Fresh Autumn Pear Pie
1 9-inch pie crust, unbaked
4 c. sliced fresh pears
1/3 c. sugar
1/3 c. brown sugar
2 T. lemon juice
2 T. cornstarch
1/2 c. dried cranberries
1 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Topping
1/2 c flour
6 T. brown sugar
4 T. butter
1;/2 c. chopped pecans
Add lemon juice to pears. Combine sugars, cornstarch and spices and add to pears. Combine and put in pie crust. Combine topping ingredients. Mix until crumbly and put on top of pears. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Cover crust with foil the last 15 minutes if getting too brown.
Maple Bacon Walnut Coffee Cake
2 1/2 c. flour
1 c. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/3 c. cold butter
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. soda
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
2 large eggs
1 1/2 c. buttermilk
1/2 c. maple syrup
1/3 c. unsweetened applesauce
5 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/2 c. chopped walnuts
Combine flour, sugar and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly. Set aside 1/2 c. of topping. Add the baking powder, soda, cinnamon and nutmeg to flour mixture. Whisk eggs, buttermilk, maple syrup and applesauce until blended. Stir into flour mixture. Spread in a greased 9 by 13 baking pan. Sprinkle with topping, then the bacon and walnuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Makes 24 servings.
Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons
1 14 oz. pkg coconut (5 1/3 c.)
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 tsp. vanilla
1 pkg. ( 8 squares) semi-sweet baking chocolate, melted
Mix coconut, milk and vanilla. Drop by scant tablespoonfuls about 1 inch apart on a well greased baking sheet, pressing down the ends of the coconut with back of spoon
Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Immediately remove to wire rack; cool completely. Dip cookies halfway into melted chocolate. Let stand at room temperature or refrigerate on wax paper lined tray until chocolate is firm. Makes about 3 dozen cookies.
Peppermint Popcorn
1/2 lb. white candy coating, coarsely chopped
12 c. popped popcorn
1/2 c. finely crushed candy canes
Red sprinkles if desired
Melt candy coating in microwave, stir until smooth. Combine popcorn and crushed candy. Pour candy coating over top and toss to coat. Pour onto wax paper lined baking sheets. When hardened, break apart and store in airtight container.
We wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday!
