GREENSBURG - Christmas 2020, a Christmas to remember! Not the same as usual, but we know the vaccine is one the way. That is good, but we still need to be social distancing and wearing masks. Maybe we can have some small family gatherings this Christmas.
Our family is planning our usual Christmas Eve get together with social distancing and wearing masks. But of course we need to take them off to eat our homemade pizza, which has been our family custom for many years. Everyone brings all kinds of goodies and then we exchange gifts.
This year we all need to be thankful that we be together and need to thank all our health care workers. We also need to be thankful that we have such a good local hospital and doctors to care for all our health needs.
Also, I know many of our churches have canceled or changed their services, but we can always view services on TV or listen on the radio.
I want to wish everyone a healthy and safe Christmas as well as a safe and healthy new year.
Here are a few recipes you may want to try for that small party or get-together for the new year.
Pizza Cookies
2 c. Bisquick
1 8 oz. can pizza sauce
1 c. shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/2 to 1 stick pepperoni, diced
Mix all ingredients together and drop by large tablespoon on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
Appetizer Pie
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
2 T. milk
1 (2 1/2. oz. ) jar of dried beef
2 T. minced onion
2 T. green pepper, finely chopped
Dash of pepper
1/2 c. sour cream
1/4 c. chopped walnuts
Blend softened cream cheese and milk. Chop dried beef very fine and add to cream cheese. Stir in onions, peppers, and pepper. Stir in sour cream and spoon into a 8-inch pie pan and sprinkle with nuts on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve hot with crackers. It is also good cold.
Double Deviled Eggs
6 hard-boiled eggs
1 2 1/4 oz. can deviled ham
1 T. prepared mustard
1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Paprika
2 tsp. lemon juice
Dash of salt and pepper
1/2 c. mayonnaise
Half eggs lengthwise and remove yolks. Press yolks through a sieve and mix with remaining ingredients. Spoon filling into white halves and sprinkle with paprika.
Salmon Party Ball
15 oz. salmon
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 tsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. grated onion
1 tsp. horseradish
3 tsp. parsley, finely chopped
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Drain and flake salmon, removing skin and bones. Combine salmon, cream cheese, lemon juice, onion, and horseradish. Chill several hours combine nuts and parsley. Shape salmon into a ball and roll in nut mixture. Chill well. Serves 15.
Parmesan Bread
Loaf of French bread
Butter or margarine
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp, garlic butter
1/4 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. parsley, finely chopped
Parmesan cheese
Mix garlic powder, paprika, and parsley. Sprinkle lightly over heavily butter bread. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Broil until lightly browned and bubbly.
