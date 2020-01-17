Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages. Adults will watch a video and discuss Chapter 24 of "The Story." (While enjoying coffee, juice, pastries, etc.) This is a time of fellowship as we learn together!
10:30 a.m. - Worship Service, Jon Carlstrom, interim pastor. Message: "Can Your Life Change?" Scripture: John 5:1-9. Greeters will be Richard and Dawn Cooper. Deacons for January are Jeff Crackel and Gerald Knepp, call one of them if a need arises.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country where we have lots of love to share!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday 19th “God’s Will My Way” Scriptures Exodus 2: 11-15
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m..
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope things are going well for all of you and that you'll consider joining us at Sandcreek for your Sunday worship. This is what our week ahead looks like. Bible Study on Wednesday evening at 6 as led by our Pastor Harold. They are studying I Kings.
An annual business meeting is posted for the fourth Sunday in January. Mark it on your calendar and plan to attend. Could be something you really need to know about.
Our "Pack Away Hunger" will be over by Feb. 15. Will be packing sometime after that. Will try to keep you posted on the exact time and date.
This was the "thought for the day" in our recent bulletin and I thought it was a good one so I'm passing it along to you now: "Did you know? Mark is the only gospel writer whose job is not mentioned in the Bible?" Did you know that? I didn't.
See what you can learn if you come to worship with us.
Our Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. and worship follows at 10 a.m.
Hope to see you this Sunday.
FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church
The pastor and congregation of FaithPoints invites you to join them for worship every Sunday at 9 a.m. Their new location is Quality Inn, just behind Walgreens.
This Sunday we are blessed to have Adam Hungate singing. We will also offer Holy Communion.
