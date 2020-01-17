Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.