Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School. The adult class will watch a short video and discuss chapter nine of “The Story.”
10:30 a.m. – Worship Service, Tom True, pastor, sermon title “Turkey or Eagle?” Greeter will be Eva Mae Clapp.
We are now collecting socks for kids for the Edna Martin Christian Center, any size appreciated!
Decatur County American Baptist Association meeting is Sept. 22 at Burney.
Mark your calendar to eat at Arby’s on Wednesday evening, Oct. 2; a percentage of sales will be donated to our missions projects!
We welcome visitors to study and worship with us at our beautiful little country church, CR 650 N and 400 W.
Sand Creek Baptist
As I’m writing, on Tuesday afternoon, the sun is shining and it’s a bit warm.
Hope you’re having a good day as you’re reading our news.
Our testimonial speaker was very good. She had a lot to say and made us all feel a bit over-blessed. Sorry if you missed hearing her.
Coming up on the 15th will be another special speaker, Daphne Seisting from Bloomington. Lunch will be provided, but if you feel like baking a pie I’m sure it will be eaten.
Don’t forget our Rally Day on Oct. 6. Hope you’ve marked it on your calendar and then remember to return to church on Monday through Friday of the next week for evening classes for the children. If you can help in any way let Nancy know; she’ll appreciate your help. The time for the evening classes is 5:30-8 each evening. They may have a special singing on Sunday morning the 13th. Mark your calendar and plan to attend our morning service.
There is a need for someone willing to decorate the dining hall for the Hanging of the Greens service. I know it’s a bit early, but if you’re interested let Nancy know.
In closing I’ll leave you with this thought: “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.” (This was in our bulletin this past Sunday.)
Hope to see you at Sandcreek on Sunday morning. Remember, I’ll be up front looking for you. Don’t let me or the Lord down.
Until next week, God loves you and so do I.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday the 15th: “One Consumation” is the title, Scripture is 1 Thessalonians 4:16 and Jeremiah 17:10
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Check out our Facebook page under Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome!
FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church
The former pastor of Crystal Cathedral, Garden Grove, California, Dr. Robert A. Schuller will be in Greensburg at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. He will be the speaker at the Convocation of the Holy Spirit which runs Oct. 4, 5 and 6.
Schuller is the son of the Crystal Cathedral founder Dr. Robert H. Schuller, who was well known for his message of faith, positive living and possibility thinking. He was also a best selling author.
Schuller took over as pastor of the Crystal Cathedral and the TV program, The Hour of Power, where he continued preaching faith and possibility thinking as his father had.
Schuller and his wife, Donna, after leaving the Crystal Cathedral have been active in other forms of ministry including world peace. On the evening of Oct. 5, the couple will be honored for their work in world peace as St. Paul Christian University will bestow upon them the International Peace Medallion, recognizing their work in bringing the peace of Christ to the world community. They will also have honorary degrees conferred upon them.
Dr. Michael Layne, religion columnist for Greensburg Daily News, pastor of FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Mid America, and President of St. Paul Christian University, will officiate the convocation which will be held at Baymont Inn on N. Ind. 3, Greensburg.
We invite everyone to attend this Convocation of the Holy Spirit for a time of renewal and spiritual encouragement.
For more information, call 812-614-2160 or www.faithpoints.org
