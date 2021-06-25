Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting, and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “The Heel 2.” Scriptures: Genesis 27: 18-29
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. if you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Star Baptist Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27 – Worship and Children’s Church, Scott Sharp, pastor. This week’s message: The “Good” Son. Scripture: Luke 15:25-32.
Starting July 11: Sunday School will resume with classes for all ages prior to morning worship (9:30 a.m.). All new format and material. Plan to join us for this fellowship and Bible Study time.
Visitors always welcome at our little country church!
