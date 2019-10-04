Liberty Baptist Church
Church, 10:30 a.m.
Communion Sunday
Oct. 13, Quarterly business meeting
Four Things You Can’t Recover:
The stone – after the throw
The word – after it’s spoken
The occasion – after it’s missed
The time – after it’s gone
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Our calendar for the next week includes a lunch on Sunday as we begin our Vacation Bible School. Hope you’ll attend on Sunday morning and bring the children back for the evening classes/services.
I know the children will enjoy the classes and lessons. There will be a light evening lunch for the children and helpers. Maybe even some play time outside if the weather is good. Hope to see you at Sandcreek for VBS.
This Sunday will be Rally Day and I’m hoping you’ll “rally” around us at Sandcreek for Sunday School and stay for church and then the provided lunch. Think about it and plan to attend for the whole morning.
We still need someone to decorate the dining hall for the Hanging of the Greens, which will be later in the year. Will keep you posted on this, too.
Hope you have a good week and that I will see you on Sunday. Remember, I’ll be up front looking for you. Don’t let me or the Lord down!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday, Oct. 6: “A Cloudy Picture” is the title, Scriptures are Daniel 2:1-49.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Small Group Study in Annex at 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana.
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
St. Maurice Hall, Decatur County
8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, benefit for Fr. Dennis Moorman’s Mission Work with the Maryknoll Missions. Free-will offering.
Menu: Whole hog sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, potatoes, pastries, fruit, juice, milk and coffee. Carry-outs available.
For more information contact St. Catherine of Siena in St. Maurice at 812-663-4754.
FaithPoints For Living Church
FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church is now FaithPoints For Living.
Pastor Layne said, “We made a prayerful decision to better reflect the ministry of this church. We desire to provide FaithPoints for peoples lives and also provide a haven between hurt and healing.”
The congregation now meets at Baymont Inn on N. Ind. 3 near Chili’s. We gather at 10 a.m. Sundays.
The Convocation will be held Oct. 4 to 6. Speakers include Ccomedian Scott Gregory, Dr. Robert A. Schuller, Donna Schuller, Dr. Makr Eutsler, Dr. Therese Eutsler, Fr. Matt Holihan and Dr. Brad Varvil. All events for the Convocation of the Holy Spirit are at Baymont Inn.
For all people of all churches.
For more information, call 812-614-2169 or visit www.faithpoints.org
