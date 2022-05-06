First Church of God & LifeLine Wesleyan
First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding their monthly "Hands of Hope" food pantry drive-thru giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, on the campus at LifeLIne Wesleyan at 2002 Moscow Road.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Happy Mothers Day!
Message for Sunday, May 8: We will have a guest speaker.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church
Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Sandcreek Baptist Church is very close to LIFTOFF! The congregation was formed in June 1822. Final preparations are underway for celebrating 200 years of ministry in Decatur County.
Two special celebratory services are scheduled. The first will be held Sunday, June 26; the second will take place Sunday, July 10. Both services will begin at 10 a.m. More details to follow in the coming weeks.
This past January, the congregation began listening to the history of Sandcreek throughout the past 200 years. Each month, Emogene Carter, the pastor’s wife, has shared stories and facts from the church’s business meeting minutes.
On Sundays in May, she will share events and stories from the 1990s. Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to participate in the worship services.
Please invite your family, friends, and neighbors; everyone has a standing open invitation. The church is located at 3177 E. CRd 300 S.
Star Baptist Church
Come worship with us and help honor our mothers! Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "Better Than Busy" Scripture: Luke 10:38-42
Sock Project for the Edna Martin Christian Center: We will still accept lady's socks, but now are moving on to socks for fathers. Please bring any kind of men's socks by June 12 so they can be delivered by Father's Day.
Meet us from 4 p.m. to closing Thursday, May 26, at Dairy Queen in Greensburg and enjoy a meal or treat; a percentage of sales will be donated to our Missions Fund.
Visitors always welcome!
Share your church news with us!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Malachi 1:11
11 For from the rising of the sun even unto the going down of the same my name shall be great among the Gentiles; and in every place incense shall be offered unto my name, and a pure offering: for my name shall be great among the heathen, saith the Lord of hosts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.