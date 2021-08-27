Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for morning service and Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “A New Family – 1” Ephesians 2: 11-22
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. with small group Bible study to follow at 6 p.m.
We are live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please come and join us at church,visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
St. Catherine of Siena
The 83rd annual St. Catherine of Siena (Enochsburg) church picnic is scheduled for Sunday, September 5.
Plans include “Famous Fireside Inn Fried Chicken” or roast beef dinners served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
There will also be mock turtle soup, homemade pies, games for children and adults, raffles, a country store, and more including a Beer Hall from noon to 5 p.m. (Indiana Gaming License #002472)
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, August 29, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School classes for all ages; 10:30 a.m. – Worship and Children’s Church, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon: “Why Am I here?” Scriptures: Genesis 1:1-2, John 1:1-3.
Hopefully, we will not have to cancel services due to the resurgence of COVID. Just remember that we are not to live in “A Spirit of Fear.” We are asking that you not attend if you are not feeling well or have fever. The sermon is available on FaceBook and YouTube: vscott sharp.
Visitors welcome!
Share your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.