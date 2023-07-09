Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, July 9: “Cornelius’ Prayer.” Scriptures Acts: 10: 1-48.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. on the Second Sunday of each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
After Prayer meeting, at 6 p.m. small group Bible study.
Mount Moriah Baptist.Church will have its Corn Booth at the Decatur County 4-H Fair. Stop by and enjoy the corn. Hope to see you at the fair!
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
St. Mary Catholic Church
St. Mary Parish will offer sessions for those interested in the Catholic faith. These classes focus on the beliefs and professed faith in the Catholic religion. Scripture, religious history, and prayer will be discussed in an atmosphere of fellowship and prayer.
Anyone interested can call the parish office at 812-663-8427 ext. 204 for more information or to sign up. All are welcome. sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the church.
Perhaps you have a family member who is not Catholic, but often asks questions about your faith. Maybe you have a friend or acquaintance in the same situation. Take the time to invite someone in!
Star Baptist Church
Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Message: “Our Last Breath.” Scripture: John 11:17-27. There will be a brief business meeting after church.
Decatur County Men’s “Brotherhood” will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July, 11 at Sardinia Baptist Church for a meal, program, and fellowship with our “brothers” from all the American Baptist churches in the county. Our guys want to hang on to the attendance banner, so make your reservation with Mike Scudder Sunday!
Visitors always welcome at our little church in the country!
Verse of the Day
Psalm 95:2-3
2 Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms. 3 For the LORD is a great God, and a great King above all gods.
