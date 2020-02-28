Star Baptist Church
Sunday, March 1, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all. The adult class will discuss Chapter 30 of "The Story." This study has covered the entire Bible and will be finished soon, so we are taking suggestions for our next course of study. This would be a great time to join the group as we fellowship and learn together.
10:30 a.m. - Worship and Communion Service, Jon Carstrom, interim pastor. The message will be "Called To Be Cross Bearers," Scripture from Luke 9:23-27. Greeters will be Sue and Harley Jones.
Tuesday, March 3, Decatur County American Baptist Men's Brotherhood meeting will be at Mt. Moriah (Adams) with the meal at 6:30 p.m. Let Mike Scudder know if you plan to go.
Wednesday, March 4, 1:30 p.m., ladies are invited to meet at the church for fellowship and work on missions projects.
March 8 is an important meeting to vote to call Scott Sharp as our pastor.
March 15 following morning worship everyone is invited to stay for a "Baked Potato Bar."
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country, corner of CR 650 N. and 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope your day is going well and that you're planning to be at Sandcreek Sunday morning. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. I will be looking for you.
On the calendar this week is the usual Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. as led by Pastor Harold. Hope you're keeping up with the study in 11 Kings.
The item for the Edna Martin tub is the same as last week: Tuna helper and canned tuna.
The Brotherhood will meet at Mr. Moriah on March 3.
We've been asked to keep/save all of our Sunday School material when the quarter is over. A lady in the church knows someone that uses past church material in their church. Just leave it on the table in the hallway when your class is finished with the quarter. I'm sure they'd enjoy our daily devotionals too.
Just want to leave you with this thought: "The best sermons are lived, not preached."
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday, March 1 is “From Bad to Worse” from Exodus 5:1-9.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m., Decatur County Brotherhood meeting and dinner.
Wednesday, Small Group Study in Annex at 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
