Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, March 6: “Take a God Break” Scriptures Exodus 20: 8-11
Music Leader Sandy Oaks
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church, join us on our live streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
This has been a busy week as we resumed normal activities after the pandemic.
Nine men from our church attended the "Brotherhood" meeting at Westport and enjoyed a good meal, program, and fellowship with men from all the county American Baptist Churches. Then on Wednesday, the ladies met at the church for devotions, discussion of upcoming projects, and refreshments.
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. followed by Morning Worship at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon title: "A Place of Communion" Scripture: Matthew 26:17-29.
All believers are invited to participate in our Communion Service.
Visitors always welcome!
Share your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
1 Moreover the Lord answered Job, and said, 2 Shall he that contendeth with the Almighty instruct him? He that reproveth God, let him answer it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.