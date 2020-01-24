Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School
10:30 a.m. – Worship, Jon Carlstrom, interim pastor. Message: “Being” Scripture: Matthew 11:28. Greeter will be Sue Roark, deacons for January are Jeff Crackel and Gerald Knepp.
“Pack-A-Way Hunger” date has been announced. Feb. 15 we will meet at Westport Baptist Youth Camp to fill the bags. Soups and drinks will be provided for lunch. It’s not too late to sign up or donate!
If you don’t have a church “family” visit us on Sunday! (Corner of CR 650 N. and 400 W.)
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you’re planning to join us on Sunday morning for our Sunday School at 9 and then worship at 10.
This is our calendar for the upcoming week. Hope you can make some of our meetings.
Bible Study is Wednesday night at 6 and we’re studying the book of I Kings. Hope you’re keeping up with the study.
Our annual business meeting will be on the fourth Sunday in January. I think that will be this coming Sunday. Mark your calendar and plan to join in making the decisions for our/your church.
The item for the Edna Martin tub this week is peanut butter. Bring your donation and put it in the tub in the hallway. We thank you in advance.
Also, Nancy is still waiting for the 15th of February to come so she and her helpers can “Pack Away Hunger.” Plan to help if you can.
I liked the “thought for the week” that was in our bulletin this past week: “His Grace is more powerful than our sin!” Think about it. What a friend to have and He’s always close by. You just have to speak to Him in prayer and He’ll answer.
Hope you’re having a good day, and I’ll be looking for you at Sandcreek this Sunday. Don’t let me or the Lord down.
Have a good week!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday the 26th, “Lessons from Failure” Scriptures Exodus 2: 16-25
We will be having a Baptismal Service at 2 p.m.
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m. (Starting a new book study.)
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
