FaithPoints Church
Pastor Michael Layne has announced a new location for in-person worship. Beginning November 28 the church will meet at the Westmill Building, 408 W. Mill St, Greensburg. The building is located across the street from Hoeing Supply.
November 28 is the First Sunday of Advent and everyone is invited to come worship during the four Sundays of Advent, which prepares us for Christmas. Worship begins at 10 a.m.
For more information call 812-614-2160 or visit www.faithpoints.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Message for Sunday, November 14: “Solid Food to Grow” Hebrews 5:11-14
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream.
Star Baptist Church
Sermon: "Say What You Mean and Mean What You Say." Scripture: James 5:12.
Thanks to everyone who made the "Brotherhood" meeting Tuesday evening an uplifting worship event. About 60 people counting guests, program participants, and helpers enjoyed a meal, music, and an inspirational testimonial.
Mark your calendar. Next Sunday, November 21, is our Thanksgiving dinner following morning worship. Turkey and all the trimmings will be furnished, just bring a side dish or dessert and enjoy the fellowship as we count our blessings.
Visitors are always welcome!
Westport area churches
You are invited to join Westport area churches for the Southern Decatur County Thanksgiving praise gathering at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22, at the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp, 3127 W. CR 800 S., Greensburg.
For more information, call 812-591-3807 (Westport Christian Church).
“Sing to Him, sing praises to Him; speak of all His wonders.” 1 Chronicles 16:9
Verse of the Day
Proverbs 13:12
12 Hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life.
